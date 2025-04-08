Workers at the Meteorology Department on Tuesday reiterated their strong objections to plans to relocate the department’s premises from Larnaca airport to Athalassa in Nicosia, going so far as to argue that the move might adversely affect flight safety.

The issue concerns a standing decision by the ministry of agriculture to move the Meteorology Department from Larnaca airport, where it’s currently housed, to premises in Athalassa.

The ministry’s permanent secretary said the decision was based on studies done by the World Meteorological Organisation dating to 2007. The aim is to gradually gather all ministry departments in self-owned buildings in the Athalassa area.

But some workers at the Meteorology Department don’t want to move. Panayiotis Lingis, representing the scientific staff, said it’s necessary for weather forecasters to remain in Larnaca. Monitoring the weather is important when it comes to air traffic.

They also cited an incident taking place a few weeks ago at Paphos airport and involving the landing of an aircraft operated by Ryanair.

However, the head of the air traffic control department asserted that taking the Meteorology Department out of Larnaca airport would not affect air traffic safety.

He said his department makes use of real-time weather data feeds from the airports – not weather forecasts. He distinguished between monitoring weather conditions and forecasting.

Civil aviation department functionaries likewise said that they see no problem with relocating the Meteorology Department.

Even the director of the Meteorology Department Philippos Tymvios gave assurances that relocating the department would not pose any safety issues for flights.

Akel MP Yiannakis Gavriel raised another aspect – that the Meteorology Department would initially be moved to premises it would rent out for €80,000. A functionary of the auditor-general’s office said they were looking into the matter.