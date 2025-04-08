Cyprus will “immediately repatriate” three people arrested after an attempted eviction of a group of third-country nationals from a block of flats in the Larnaca suburb of Oroklini where they were living turned violent and ended with a 27-year-old man requiring a craniectomy.

The incident happened on April 5 and more measures will be taken in the event asylum applicants or people under international protection commit crimes, the justice ministry and deputy migration ministry said on Tuesday.

They added that the police were trying to locate the other third-country nationals involved in the incident.

The police arrested three people, whose asylum applications have been rejected and will thus be “immediately repatriated”.

Two others are still at large and the authorities have rejected their asylum applications, so when arrested they will also be repatriated.

The justice ministry and deputy migration ministry said that the state would continue to take measures to stamp out delinquent behaviour by foreigners.

They added that, in cooperation with the police, other services and the Nicosia municipality, over 120 foreigners had been arrested within the old city and repatriated over the last few weeks.