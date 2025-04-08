There will be heightened levels of dust in the air on Tuesday, with the skies above set to be cloudy, and light rain possible in some parts.

The skies are expected to clear later in the day, with temperatures set to hit a high of 25 degrees Celsius inland, 23 degrees Celsius on the coast, and 16 degrees Celsius in the mountains.

Overnight, the skies will remain largely clear, with temperatures set to drop to 12 degrees inland, 15 degrees Celsius on the coast, and eight degrees Celsius in the mountains.

Isolated rain is expected to fall in parts through Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, with the temperature set to drop noticeably on Thursday.