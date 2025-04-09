The remains of conscript Thanasis Nicolaou, who was murdered in 2005, are to be returned to his family, it was decided in court on Wednesday.

His family had requested that the remains be handed over following the conclusion of an investigation into his death carried out by lawyer Thanasis Athanasiou and retired Greek police lieutenant Lambros Pappas.

Former state pathologist Panicos Stavrianos – who had originally ruled Nicoalou’s death a suicide – had objected to the request, but his objection was rejected.

Nicolaou had been buried in the cemetery in the Limassol suburb of Ayia Phyla, and his remains were exhumed in 2020. Since then, they have been kept in an ossuary belonging to the Greek orthodox diocese of Limassol.

The legal service had responded positively to the idea of Nicolaou’s bones being returned to his family but had suggested that tissue samples should not be returned as they may later be needed during criminal proceedings relating to his death.

The Athanasiou-Pappas report had concluded both that Nicolaou died due to a criminal act, and that seven people, including Stavrianos, bear responsibility.

Alongside Stavrianos, two military officials and four members of the police force have been held responsible.

Stavrianos had ruled in 2005 that Nicolaou, who was found dead under a bridge near the Limassol district village of Alassa, had committed suicide, while his mother Andriana Nicolaou had for nearly two decades campaigned to have Stavrianos’ ruling overturned.

This led to Nicolaou’s bones being exhumed and examined in 2020, with new information coming to light thereafter leading to the conclusion that his death was due to a criminal act and not a suicide.

