The Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) has announced its closure on several upcoming dates in line with public and bank holidays.

Investors and market participants have been informed that the exchange will be closed on Friday, April 18, 2025, Monday April 21, 2025, and Tuesday April 22, 2025.

These dates correspond to the Orthodox Easter celebrations.

The InvestPro Cyprus Limassol 2025 conference, held on Monday in Limassol, successfully brought together industry leaders, decision-makers, and financial experts to discuss the future of business and investment in Cyprus.

The event highlighted the strategic advantages the island offers, not just as a picturesque destination but as a thriving business hub with significant tax incentives and global investment opportunities.

Key topics of the conference included business relocation, wealth management, taxation, real estate, fintech, and blockchain.

The production in the construction sector in Cyprus saw a notable increase of 3.5 per cent in 2024 compared to 2023, according to the latest data released by the state statistical service this week.

Additionally, the Producer Price Index for Construction recorded a rise of 4.5 per cent during the same period.

For the fourth quarter of 2024, the Construction Production Index reached 115.78 units (with 2021 set as the base year, where 100 points represents the baseline), reflecting a decrease of 1.8 per cent compared to the fourth quarter of 2023.

Artificial intelligence has become an essential part of the production pipeline at Game Gears, a studio under Cyprus-based company GDEV.

According to CEO Alexander Vaschenko, the use of GenAI has allowed the team to accelerate game development by a factor of four, with AI tools now embedded in nearly every department.

In a detailed account published in Game World Observer, Vaschenko explained how the studio developed its mobile title Aliens vs Zombies: Invasion using a wide range of AI technologies, from generative models for content creation to real-time data-driven marketing.

The Interior Ministry has announced that an online platform for the ‘Renovate & Rent’ scheme will go live on Wednesday, April 9 at 12:00 noon.

Available at www.prositistegi.cy, the platform will allow potential tenants to submit applications for affordable housing under the scheme.

Moreover, the scheme offers grants of €15,000 to €35,000 to property owners to renovate vacant residential units and rent them out at affordable rates.

Logicom Services Limited on Tuesday announced the acquisition of additional shares in Demetra Holdings Plc, further increasing its stake in the investment company.

According to a document submitted to the Cyprus Stock Exchange and in line with Article 26(1)(a) of the Public Takeover Bids Law of 2007 to 2022, Logicom Services stated that on April 7, 2025, it purchased 16,456 shares in Demetra Holdings Plc at a price of €1.55 per share.

The total consideration for the transaction amounted to €25,506.80.

The Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) has issued a new circular addressed to all Cyprus Investment Firms (CIFs) regarding the updated procedure for reporting cross-border investment activity within the European Economic Area (EEA) for the year 2024.

The circular is issued pursuant to section 25(1)(c)(ii) and (iii) of the CySEC Law and builds upon Circular C694.

It forms part of a broader European initiative coordinated by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA).

Larnaca and Paphos airports handled 707,304 passengers in March 2025, marking a 5.91 per cent rise compared to the same month last year.

It was the strongest performance ever recorded for the January–March period, with total traffic up by 6.79 per cent year-on-year.

According to the Transport Ministry, Larnaca airport posted a 15.17 per cent increase in March, continuing the positive trend seen in 2024.

Cyprus is stepping up its push to join the Schengen zone, a development seen as critical for reinforcing the island’s appeal to investors and simplifying cross-border activity for companies.

Alongside Ireland, Cyprus remains one of only two EU member countries outside the passport-free travel area.

However, president Nikos Christodoulides has made clear that the country is on track to be technically ready for accession by 2025, pointing to the broader economic gains that would follow.

The Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) moved higher on Tuesday at midday, with the general index up 2.20 per cent at 225.03 points by 12:56.

The FTSE/CySE 20 Index rose 2.27 per cent to 136.04 points, while the value of transactions reached €272,637.

All sub-indices recorded gains. Main market 2.23 per cent, alternative 2 per cent, hotels 4.13 per cent, and investment 1.89 per cent.

Bank of Cyprus led trading with €244,216 and a 5.20 per cent rise, followed by Logicom (€23,272, unchanged), Demetra Investment (€13,467, up 1.92 per cent), Hellenic Bank (€11,004, up 0.42 per cent), and Louis PLC (€2,105, down 8.11 per cent).

At that time, 11 stocks were up, 3 down, and 2 unchanged, with 117 transactions recorded.