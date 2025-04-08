The Interior Ministry has announced that an online platform for the ‘Renovate & Rent’ scheme will go live on Wednesday, April 9 at 12:00 noon.

Available at www.prositistegi.cy, the platform will allow potential tenants to submit applications for affordable housing under the scheme.

Moreover, the scheme offers grants of €15,000 to €35,000 to property owners to renovate vacant residential units and rent them out at affordable rates.

To qualify as a beneficiary tenant, applicants must meet specific income and household criteria and must not own another private residence at the time of application—either individually or through a spouse or partner.

Gross annual income thresholds have been set as follows: up to €25,000 for a single person, €45,000 for a couple or a single parent with one child, €50,000 for a family or single-parent household of three, €55,000 for four people, and €65,000 for families or single-parent households of five or more.

Applications submitted via the platform will be reviewed by the Cyprus Land Development Organisation (Koag).

Eligible applicants will then be granted access to a list of available renovated properties, enabling them to sign a rental agreement with the unit’s owner.