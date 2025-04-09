The Cyprus Theatre Organisation is hosting an international festival showcasing emerging artists and theatrical performances in English. Titled Roots & Routes – A Mosaic of Rising Artists, the festival will unfold from Friday to Sunday at Apothikes Theatre in Nicosia.

Over the course of three days, the festival will present 12 performances from 12 different countries, each lasting between 20 and 40 minutes, exploring the theme of identity. This vibrant mosaic of theatre performances arrives to offer audiences in Cyprus (and in particular the anglophone public) a unique opportunity to experience the work of up-and-coming theatre artists from across Europe. Each performance will be followed by a Q&A session with the audience.

This festival marks the concluding event of the three-year Theatre in Palm project which supports emerging theatre artists by fostering international collaborations. As part of the project, a series of activities were held including theatre workshops, residencies, local mobility events, two international academies, artist exchanges, and two international festivals — one in Ireland and the final one taking place in Cyprus.

Artists from Finland, Sweden, Italy, Ireland, Spain, Portugal, Netherlands, Greece, Belgium, Cyprus, Romania and Bulgaria have come together through this programme and with THOC’s festival this week, Cyprus has the opportunity to witness international theatrical proposals

Two performances will take place on Friday at 7pm, while six performances will be presented on Saturday between 11am and 9pm. On Sunday, four more productions will take place between 1pm and 8.30pm.

Roots & Routes – A Mosaic of Rising Artists

Theatre festival by THOC, part of the 3-year Theatre in Palm project with international productions. April 11-13. Apothikes THOC, Nicosia. Various times. In English. https://tickets.thoc.org.cy/event/thoc-routes-and-routes/