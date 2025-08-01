Roadworks will be carried out in Nicosia and Paphos in August, specifically on the Aglandjia-Yeri road and the Paphos-Limassol motorway.

Repair works on the Aglandjia-Yeri road (E119) will be carried out on Monday and Tuesday from 7am till 4pm, from the junction with Kalamon Avenue to the university campus roundabout.

During the two days, one of the lanes from Yeri to Aglandjia will be closed for about 1.5km.

Forestry works in Paphos will run from Monday till August 14, from 8.30am till 3pm, excluding weekends, on the median of the Paphos-Limassol motorway (A6), from the roundabout at the entrance of Paphos till Petra tou Romiou exit.

Works will affect up to 2km per day.

The department of public works has apologised in advance for the inconvenience and calls on the public to follow the signs and police instructions.