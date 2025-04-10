A 33-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday, after police found burglary tools in his possession.

The police conducted a coordinated operation in Nicosia on Wednesday and stopped the suspect for a check in Strovolos, during which they found burglary tools in his possession and arrested him.

During questioning, the man appears to have confessed to five burglaries in the Nicosia district.

He also showed the police part of the loot.

The man was placed in custody and will request he be remanded pending further investigations.