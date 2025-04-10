Police and journalists met on Thursday in a bid to improve communication between the two sectors. The meeting, held at police headquarters in Nicosia, was led by police chief Themistos Arnaoutis and spokeswoman Kyriaki Lambrianidou, with the Cyprus Union of Journalists (Esk) represented by its president George Frangos and board member Dimitris Stratis.

During the discussion, the Esk delegation raised concerns about delays and gaps in police updates, stressing the need for faster, more comprehensive information. They also called for regular updates not only from Nicosia but from local police stations, district commanders, and regional press officers.

The union further proposed more informal briefings, emphasising that these should be based on trust, professionalism and mutual respect.

To address issues in the districts, Esk suggested holding local meetings after Easter. Police agreed, and these sessions – set to take place at district police offices – will include local reporters and union representatives, aiming to improve communication at a regional level for the public good.

The move comes amid wider concerns about press freedom. On Wednesday, the Esk and the journalism ethics committee warned about new threats to media independence, during a parliamentary debate on the European Commission’s 2024 rule of law report. The report flagged declining media freedom in Cyprus, which has dropped to 65th in global press freedom rankings, down from 55th.

Frangos said he agreed with the report’s findings and warned that proposed laws, including a defamation bill, could stifle free speech. Head of the journalism ethics committee, Eleni Kotziamani, echoed these concerns, noting that while journalists are constitutionally protected, the reality on the ground is different.

Director general of CyBC, Thanasis Tsokos, also expressed support for the concerns raised, calling for all voices to be heard during the upcoming public consultation on the new media law, scheduled for April 15.