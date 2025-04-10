Around 20 taxi drivers gathered outside parliament on Thursday afternoon to protest against the conduct of the House transport committee when discussing issues of concern to urban taxis.

The cab drivers parked their vehicles alongside the street of the parliament building, but did not obstruct traffic.

Dinos Constantinou, representing the federation of urban taxis, said they wanted to protest the way in which parliamentarians conduct discussions concerning their business – for example inviting representatives of intercity taxis.

And he warned of “major mobilisations” after Easter if their concerns are left unaddressed.

“We might come to parliament again, or go to the presidential palace…and we will all be there, all the urban taxis.”

Their concerns relate to illegal operations in the urban taxi sector.

“If they [meaning MPs] really want to find a solution to this piracy, which is the bane of our sector, then only those who are represented by unions and who represent a large number of professionals should enter the rooms [of parliament].”

The federation had prepared a formal letter complaining about the conduct of the House transport committee and addressed it to the House Speaker.

The move drew a strong reaction from committee chairman and MP Marinos Moushiouttas, who called it “unacceptable”.

Addressing the representative of the Povek union, under which urban taxi drivers operate, Moushiouttas said that by law the committee can invite whomever it deems appropriate to its sessions.

“They thought that by reporting us they could frighten us. We advise them to stop with these cowboy tactics,” he remarked.