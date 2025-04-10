It’s a busy time of year with events encouraging us to be outside before the weather gets too hot. Here’s what to choose from

Festival season has begun and we have gathered over a dozen happening this April and May before the summer months arrive. Festivals in villages, town squares, theatre halls and underground art scenes celebrate Cyprus’ creativity, tradition, improvisation and the spring season.

Cyprus Film Days 2025: until April 12

Some festivals are already in full swing. The 23rd edition of Cyprus Film Days is currently underway in Limassol and Nicosia. With a packed programme of film screenings in competition, workshops for old and young, masterclasses and pitching sessions, the festival is the island’s annual top get-together for film enthusiasts and professionals.

Cyprus International Theatre Festival: until May 4

Although controversial this year, the Cyprus International Theatre Festival presents global performances and workshops for children and families this year until May 4. Masterclasses for all ages are coming up on April 8 by the Pilobolus Dance Company while the re:Creation performance makes its EU premiere in Cyprus on April 9. Mikhail Durnenkov’s play Healing will be performed on May 3 and 4 in Limassol.

Breach Festival: April 11-12

In the local music sphere, Breach Festival returns for another round of experimental and improvisational music performances. Artists from Cyprus and abroad will perform at Ktirion 53 as the festival organisers (Make Music Cyprus) collaborate with the renowned Irtijal festival from Lebanon, Space21 from Kurdistan/Iraq, and No Ordinary from Greece.

Sarakostiano Street Food Festival: April 13

A foodie festival, for the fourth consecutive year the Sarakostiano (Lent) Street Food Festival returns to the heart of Nicosia. The Cyprus Chefs Association – Nicosia District and the Alkinoos Artemiou Foundation join forces with top chefs to present a day of fasting dishes from around the world. Recipes from the Mediterranean, the Middle East, Europe and the Americas will star at the event on Eleftheria Square’s lower level, paired with Cypriot beers, drinks, coffees and desserts.

The festival will include an artistic programme and all proceeds raised will be donated to the Alkinoos Artemiou Foundation, supporting children with oncological and haematological diseases.

4th International Poetry Festival: April 24-27

A short break from the busy events agenda will occur during the middle of the month as the island celebrates Easter. Activities will quickly resume however including with Larnaca’s Poetry Festival, which this year welcomes 35 poets from Greece and Cyprus. Hosted under the auspices of the Embassy of Greece, a series of readings, tributes and literary nights will take place between April 24 and 27.

The Fish Festival

10th Fish Festival: April 26

The 10th Fish Festival of Polis Chrysochous will once again fill Latsi harbour with fishermen, watersports shows, environmental clean-up activities and certainly, tasty fish recipes. Happening on April 26, the festival will include cooking demonstrations, impressive flyboard entertainment in the water, a live radio link, plenty of fresh fish cooked on the spot, children’s activities and eco-awareness initiatives.

6th Artichoke Festival: April 27

The season’s traditional festivals continue with this one in Kiti whose protagonist is the artichoke. In a big celebration at the square, chefs will cook various recipes featuring this spring vegetable that is harvested in the area, a live artistic programme will entertain guests while a market is on as well.

May Donkeys Festival: May 1

Cyprus celebrates every fruit, vegetable, tradition and animal in spring and it will soon be time for the Golden Donkeys Farm in Skarinou to host its 8th May Donkeys Festival on May 1. A day of family fun awaits with activities for all ages, visiting the donkeys, taking part in competitions, face painting and enjoying the food, drinks and music that will be on throughout the day.

Agros Rose Festival: May 10-11, 17-18

Spreading all around the village is this beloved annual festival, filling the air with Agros’ fragrant pink roses. It will take place across two weekends, May 10-11 and 17-18, offering plenty of chances for visitors to explore the local crafts shops and learn about the rose distillation process, visit a rose exhibition, browse the traditional kiosks, ride on the community train and enjoy an entertainment programme.

Reflect Festival

Reflect Festival: May 15-16

Five stages, over 30 side events, more than 250 speakers, 10,000 start-ups and attendees are expected to be part of Reflect Festival in 2025. It is the island’s largest tech and entrepreneurship event for startups, investors and decision-makers connecting Europe, Africa and the Middle East, happening at Kolla Factory, Limassol. This year’s speakers include the Director General at Cyprus Research & Innovation Foundation, the ex-CEO of OnlyFans and the co-founder of Delivery Hero.

The fun does not stop there. Dozens of more festivals are happening in May – the Laughter Festival is on May 15 to 18 bringing over 70 comedians to Skali Aglantzia, CyHerbia Botanical Park & Labyrinth’s Fairy Festival happens for the eighth time on May 17 and 18, the Seaside Street Food Festival will first make a stop in Paphos on May 23 to 25 and then in Limassol later in the summer, while the 7th Cyprus International Accordion Festival in Ayios Theodoros village will commence on May 30.