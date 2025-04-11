The British Council proudly hosted the Partners in Excellence: Annual Awards for Loyalty Programme Achievements event at Pavilion Hall in Nicosia on Saturday, March 22, 2025. This prestigious occasion, dedicated to honouring and celebrating the exceptional accomplishments of our esteemed exam partners, saw an impressive turnout, with more than 100 partners in attendance.

As the evening unfolded, attendees gathered to reflect on the outstanding performance achieved throughout the previous year, showcasing the unwavering commitment and dedication demonstrated by our loyal partners. This annual event stands as a testament to the enduring benefits of working with the British Council, providing an opportunity for our partners to be recognised for their support and fostering a platform for networking with other educators across Cyprus.

The event commenced with welcome speeches delivered by distinguished guests, including Irene Kladaki, Director Exams, EU South East Cluster, British Council; Adam Sambrook, British Deputy High Commissioner to the Republic of Cyprus; Martin Nuttall, Head of Partnerships and Projects, Europe, Cambridge University Press & Assessment; and Adam Scott, Regional Development Director, Pearson Qualifications.

Enhancing the evening’s essence was an informative session by the Cyprus Dyslexia Association. Maria Antoniou, Member of the Board of the Cyprus Dyslexia Association, delivered a compelling presentation titled “Uncover Dyslexia”, shedding light on the importance of understanding and supporting individuals with dyslexia.

A highlight of the event was the presentation of trophies to high-volume achievers across all partnership programmes of the British Council. Awards were bestowed in various categories, including Advantage Excellence Awards, Cambridge International Excellence Awards, Pearson Edexcel Excellence Awards, School Exams Excellence Awards, IELTS Excellence Awards, and Longstanding Collaboration for Cambridge English Exams.

The British Council extends heartfelt congratulations to all award recipients and expresses gratitude to all partners for their continued commitment and dedication. The event not only celebrated achievements, but also reinforced the importance of collaboration and partnership in promoting excellence in education.

Meet the award recipients: https://www.britishcouncil.com.cy/exam/schools-institutions/loyalty-schemes/british-council-hosts-partners-excellence-annual-awards

Explore our loyalty programmes for Schools and Institutes: https://www.britishcouncil.com.cy/exam/schools-institutions/loyalty-schemes