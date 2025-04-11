Still time for soups

Sweet Potato Bisque Soup

1 onion

2 garlic cloves

2 cm diced fresh ginger

1 teaspoon ground ginger

2 teaspoons dried thyme

Pinch of nutmeg

3 sweet potatoes (peeled)

Vegetables stock water

Juice and zest of one lemon

2 cups of coconut milk (or almond)

Himalayan salt to taste

Pinch of ground black pepper

Sauté ingredients (if you want in white wine or olive oil or just vegetable stock)

Add water and bring to boil

Then simmer for approx 25 mins

Blend with the coconut milk and return to pan to keep warm until served

Red Lentil Soup

One medium size onion

2 cloves garlic

2 bay leaves

3cm peeled and grated fresh ginger

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1 teaspoon cumin

Vegetable stock water (approx 6 cups)

1/4 teaspoon Himalayan salt

Pinch of ground black pepper

3 cups red lentils (soaked overnight)

Handful of chopped coriander

Sauté onion, garlic and ginger until golden

Add lentils and pour over vegetable stock

Add seasoning (herbs, salt, pepper and bay leaves) Bring to boil and then simmer for 20 minutes

Add coriander, stir in until soft

Serve hot

Cranberry Banana Smoothie

One banana

Handful of frozen cranberries (can be fresh also)

1-2 tablespoons of agave syrup

1/2 teaspoon of cinnamon powder

1 tablespoon of sesame seeds

1 teaspoon of ground flaxseeds

1 -2 cups of Almond milk (depending on how thick you like your smoothies)

1/2 teaspoon of vanilla essence or splash of soya vanilla milk

Blend all together and enjoy cold!

Great as morning breakfast, pick-me-up or healthy snack any time of the day! It’s also a great way of getting a antioxidants, omegas and lots of other nutrients into your diet.

