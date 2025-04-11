Still time for soups
Sweet Potato Bisque Soup
1 onion
2 garlic cloves
2 cm diced fresh ginger
1 teaspoon ground ginger
2 teaspoons dried thyme
Pinch of nutmeg
3 sweet potatoes (peeled)
Vegetables stock water
Juice and zest of one lemon
2 cups of coconut milk (or almond)
Himalayan salt to taste
Pinch of ground black pepper
Sauté ingredients (if you want in white wine or olive oil or just vegetable stock)
Add water and bring to boil
Then simmer for approx 25 mins
Blend with the coconut milk and return to pan to keep warm until served
Red Lentil Soup
One medium size onion
2 cloves garlic
2 bay leaves
3cm peeled and grated fresh ginger
1 teaspoon cinnamon
1 teaspoon cumin
Vegetable stock water (approx 6 cups)
1/4 teaspoon Himalayan salt
Pinch of ground black pepper
3 cups red lentils (soaked overnight)
Handful of chopped coriander
Sauté onion, garlic and ginger until golden
Add lentils and pour over vegetable stock
Add seasoning (herbs, salt, pepper and bay leaves) Bring to boil and then simmer for 20 minutes
Add coriander, stir in until soft
Serve hot
Cranberry Banana Smoothie
One banana
Handful of frozen cranberries (can be fresh also)
1-2 tablespoons of agave syrup
1/2 teaspoon of cinnamon powder
1 tablespoon of sesame seeds
1 teaspoon of ground flaxseeds
1 -2 cups of Almond milk (depending on how thick you like your smoothies)
1/2 teaspoon of vanilla essence or splash of soya vanilla milk
Blend all together and enjoy cold!
Great as morning breakfast, pick-me-up or healthy snack any time of the day! It’s also a great way of getting a antioxidants, omegas and lots of other nutrients into your diet.
If you would like to receive more including a free recipe book and to get emails with healthy living tips, live zooms sessions and attend physical events at a discount, join Farahs Club for just €1. https://www.farahs.club/products/subscription
