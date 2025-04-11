The public works department has defended the new project for bus stops, saying that “it is not a scandal”, although the tender was given to a bid by €6 million higher than the next most expensive.

In a press release to clarify its position after remarks by Akel MP Kostas Costa in Alithia on April 8, the public works said “the basis of the tender was equal for all interested” and “this is not a scandal”.

It added that, although the successful bidder’s offer was €6 million higher than the second, it was 4.74 per cent above the department’s estimate and therefore was not unusually low and it was the department’s obligation to award it.

The department said Costa referred to materials used and the design. The specifications, it said, took into consideration European standards, which included provisions for earthquakes and wind force of up to 120km per hour.

It added that the bench and shelters had been examined, improved and then approved. The larger shelters will be installed in the coming months.

Furthermore, 500 bus stops at central points would be equipped with electronic screens with audio announcements, a process already underway.

“Therefore, patience is recommended,” it said.

The public works said the contract provided for 1,350 medium-sized extendable shelters for urban areas with low passenger traffic. Bus stops without shelters are for places with limited space, such as the historical city centre, where pavements are narrow, or in front of historical buildings.

Commenting on remarks that the plans were constantly being changed over the span of four years, the public works said “this does not reflect the truth”.

The department defended the correctness of the design and said it had requested some improvements to accommodate people with disabilities.

Regarding the existing bus stops, the department said that out of 5,150 across Cyprus, only 1,400 are covered. The rest are simply a signpost.

The department ordered 400 new bus stops for 2024 and a further 700 for 2025. For the delay in delivering the bus stops, the contractor has been warned in writing, it added.