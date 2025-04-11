As soon as the daffodils in the garden emerge from the soil, I know spring has arrived. Their bright yellow and white colours are my cue to get outdoors and refresh the garden, make it a cozy haven once again, as the winter months gradually recede.

The garden in my small, quaint suburban house on the outskirts of Nicosia is my cherished retreat; it’s where I find solace in my own solitude. Yet it’s also where I gather with friends and family, around a cup of tea or coffee, and more memorably perhaps, for heart-warming evenings around the wooden antique dinner table that was handed down to me.

Last year, my cherished dinner table was joined by four wooden chairs, with arm rests, from IKEA’s extensive catalogue of outdoor furnishing. I was also inspired to purchase their wooden outdoor privacy screen with a storage box and make use of it as a kind of division between the eating area and the rest of the garden. It works wonders as a backdrop to my antique table and the terracotta pots I have collected and scattered around the garden over the years. Friends and family always comment about the way my outdoor dining setting is so homey. I’m also certain that my selection of IKEA tableware combined with my collection of vintage crockery adds to our overall dining experiences.

IKEA’s outdoor furnishingstend to do just that: bring solutions. In my case, bringing to life a pocket garden by complementing its hard furnishings with outdoor decorative lighting and soft furnishings. Cushions, stools, sun beds, benches, umbrellas, trays tables, storage boxes, not to mention an assortment of decorative tableware, you name it, you can find it in a range of colours, sizes and styles. I was impressed with the number of possibilities IKEA offered for my small outdoor area.

Happy with last year’s purchase, this spring I wanted to find a way to create a lounging area adjacent to the dining area. I didn’t have much spare space but felt a place where I could sit closer to the ground, in comfort, would be ideal for lazy afternoons and smaller gatherings. In the corner of the garden, the lemon and fig tree I had planted beckoned for some tender loving care. And I wanted to use their glory to accommodate my whims and enhance the space.

I chose three stylish stackable white SKARPÖ armchairs, known for their comfort and durability. Although more bulky than what I was looking for, they fitted perfectly as standalone pieces which can be dressed up according to the style you want. They’re also partially made of recyclable material which appealed to me.

To add a splash of colour, I paired them with vibrant scatter cushions featuring GULLBERGSÖ covers in a blue-and-white design reminiscent of the sea. In the centre, I placed a FÅLSKÄR outdoor coffee table – its hidden storage compartment being perfect for blankets during chilly evenings or storing cushions when not needed. Very quickly, I felt a sense of pride, I had quite easily created a nook that I knew I would treasure and make good use of.

Excited with the potential, I mounted a striped HAMNÖN hammock between the two trees and to blend it all together and make sure I maintained an ambience once the sun went down, I introduced outdoor decorative lightingwith five solar-powered SOLVINDEN pendant lamps hung from tree branches.

I could have gone crazy with the lighting as there are so many decorative outdoor lights available at IKEA, whether battery or solar powered, but the relatively small round pendant lamps I chose did wonders; once the sun is down, their warm glow bring glimpses of light and create shadows that I can happily look at once settled in my new corner. I topped it all of with a dozen FINSMAK tea lightcandle holdersthat I scattered throughout the space.

You’ll know where to find me in the coming months. I don’t think I’ll venture out very much further than my new humble abode. And although IKEA has sparked the idea to create a green wall with its outdoor shelving which could be filled with plant pots and even more solar fairy lights, I’m content with the new look for this year, and will keep IKEA in mind for my next innovation in the garden when spring rolls around again.