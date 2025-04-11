“The time is now” for a solution to the Cyprus problem, President Nikos Christodoulides said on Friday.

Addressing the annual Stelios Haji-Ioannou foundation bicommunal awards, he insisted he will “not compromise with the status quo, division, or occupation”.

“This deprives Cypriots of their full potential and constitutes a paradox within the European Union and an open wound not only for Cyprus, but also for Europe. The time is now, regardless of the challenges which may exist,” he said.

He added that he is committed to the reunification of Cyprus on the basis of a bizonal, bicommunal federation.

“Since the first day I assumed my duties, I have made tireless and persistent efforts at all levels to create conditions for the resumption of negotiations, in accordance with the agreed framework,” he said.

He added that this process is “a difficult path, which I will continue to walk with determination”.

He also made reference to last month’s enlarged meeting on the Cyprus problem in Geneva, describing it as a “positive step towards the resumption of talks”.

He also stressed the importance of the joint letter sent to United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the matter by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa.

“These developments create a small window of opportunity,” he said.

“As president of all Cypriots, I am absolutely committed to a sustainable and functional solution which will respect and ensure the human rights of all Cypriots, all legal citizens, in conditions of security, stability and prosperity.”