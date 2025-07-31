August arrives with a plethora of festivals, so if you are wondering how to beat the heat while enjoying the season’s events, here is our selection of what not to miss this weekend.

First and foremost, this weekend brings the newest edition of Fengaros Festival, which has found a new home in Kornos. From Thursday to Saturday, five stages will light up with the freshest music talents from Cyprus and the world while dance, live podcasts and comedy take place.

More festivals arrive this weekend, specifically the Halloumi Festival in Droushia full of traditional flavours and the 20th Lemesos International Documentary Festival, packed with world and local tales. The festival will bring real stories and social issues to the big screen – 24 screenings to be exact – as it shines the light on award-winning documentaries.

In Ayios Theodoros Larnaca, the 11th Arts and Culture Festival will be on from Friday to Sunday with Cypriot pasta-making workshops, bread-making, citrus jam tasting, traditional produce markets, Cypriot dances and theatre. The highlight of the festival is the Saturday night concert with Kaiti Garbi and Dionysis Schoinas, two beloved Greek singers.

The Kato Amiantos Summer Music Festival 2025 will also have a concert on this weekend. Hidden inside the forest, at the Theatraki Dasous, a piano recital will be held on Saturday with Magdaline Nicolaidou performing compositions by Chopin, Scarlatti, Rachmaninoff, Andronikos and Konstantinidis. Throughout August and September, several concerts will take place at the mountain theatre, organised by renowned pianist Manolis Neophytou.

If it is theatre you are after, you can catch the final production part of the International Festival of Ancient Greek Drama 2025 at Curium Theatre this Friday and Saturday. Poreia Theatre from Greece will present its striking production of Electra by Sophocles.

For some live music, the family-owned winery Pittali in Ayios Theodors Pitsilias will kick off a series of summer music nights. It launches its events with the Avant Tout Duo on Saturday as they perform French retro music and jazz, as well as pieces in English and Greek. Greek rock fans can enjoy the legendary band Pyx Lax live in Peyia this Sunday as they perform live.

And if in Kyperounta, you can head to the 46th Kyperounta Festival on Sunday for live dance performances and concerts with Constantinos Christoforou and Eleftheria Eleftheriou. This and many more festivals are coming up in August, so stay tuned to be updated on what’s on around the island this summer.

Fengaros Festival 2025

Three days of live music, dance, live podcasts, workshops, comedy and more. July 31-August 2. Kornos village, Nicosia district. Tickets now on sale. www.fengaros.com

Halloumi Festival

Traditional festival with halloumi products and entertainment. August 1. Drousha Elementary School. €20 including food. Tel: 99-405691

Electra by Sophocles

Presented by Poreia Theatre from Greece. Part of International Festival of Ancient Greek Drama 2025. August 1-2. Curium Ancient Theatre, Limassol. 9pm. In Greek with English and Greek surtitles. www.soldoutticketbox.com

20th Lemesos International Documentary Festival

Annual festival with week-long documentary screenings from Cyprus and abroad. August 1-8. Lanitis Carob Mill Complex, Limassol. €5 per film, €35 Festival Pass. www.soldoutticketbox.com. http://www.filmfestival.com.cy

11th Agios Theodoros Larnakas Arts and Culture Festival

Live concert byKaiti Garmbi and Dionysis Schoinas. August 2. Agios Theodoros, Larnaca district. 9pm. €25-30. Tel: 99-233727

Pittali Winery Summer Music Nights

French retro with the Avant Tout Duo. August 2. DJ Mouz. August 10. Greek Entechno music with Chrysanthi Schiza. August 17. Jazz with Stefany and Vasilis. August 23. DJ Marios. August 30. 7.30pm. €15 including one glass of wine. Reservations: https://shorturl.at/kMKm0. Tel: 96-605030

Kato Amiantos Summer Music Festival 2025

Outdoor concerts in the forest. Organized by Manolis Neophytou. August 2-24. Theatraki Dasous, Kato Amiantos. Varied times and ticket prices. Tel: 99833944. [email protected]

46th Kyperounta Festival

Live dances from Greece and concerts with Constantinos Christoforou and Eleftheria Eleftheriou. August 3. Kyperounta Amphitheatre, Nicosia district

Environment Sorry

Outdoor event for all ages. August 3. Xyliatos Dam. 10am-6pm. www.soldoutticketbox.com

Pyx Lax Live

Greek rock band performs live in Cyprus. August 3. Municipal Peyia Stadium, Akamas, Paphos. Doors open 7.30pm, live music 8.30pm. €20, free for children under 12 years old. www.soldouttticketbox.com