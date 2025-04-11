Larnaca’s criminal court sentenced two men, aged 52 and 41, to seven and four years in prison respectively, for the illegal possession of drugs with the intention of selling them.

The police said the two men had been arrested, along with a 29-year-old, when 3.2kg of cannabis had been found during a drug squad operation on February 1, 2024, in Larnaca.

In July last year, the court had sentenced the 29-year-old to five-and-a-half years in prison for the illegal possession of the drugs with the intention of selling them.