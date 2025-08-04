As September and the beginning of the new school year approach, Alphamega Hypermarkets stand by students and their parents alike for yet another year, offering everything to be fully ready for class.

Through its “Back to School” campaign, the chain is offering €15-gift vouchers from popular stores, as well as the chance to participate in a competition that offers amazing tech prizes, gadgets and other valuable prizes for the whole family.

In particular, with every purchase of school supplies worth €30 and above on a single receipt, and by using the Alphamega Family Card, shoppers will receive:

A €15-gift voucher to be redeemed at Famous Sports, for trainers, tracksuits and t-shirts worth €40 and above

A €15-voucher for Fox Kids & Baby, which can be redeemed with any purchase of €50 and above

In addition, by scanning the receipt of school supply purchases worth €30 and above with the Stick & Win app, and then spinning the digital wheel, Alphamega customers could win incredible prizes, such as:

Three Sony PlayStation 5 – Slim – Disc Edition consoles

Three YESOUL S3 indoor exercise bikes

Five HP Laptops 255 G9 15.6 inches 5GB

Five Realme C67 256GB LTE Dual SIM smartphones

10 Xiaomi mi outdoor speakers

20 QCY GS2 S5 smartwatches

20 Stanley Quencher H2.0 travel tumblers

10 QCY H2 PRO Wireless headsets

The “Back to School” campaign runs until September 28, 2025, or while stocks last.

Alphamega Hypermarkets offer a vast selection of school supplies, all in one place, giving parents the opportunity to purchase everything their kids may need. Alphamega customers will find trendy, ergonomic school bags, all kinds of pencil cases, a wide variety of stationary sets and essential accessories for the student backpack, covering every age group and preference.

The new school year will be an exciting one, and Alphamega Hypermarkets will be there for students, offering the most modern and practical purchases, along with amazing prizes!

Back to school with Alphamega Hypermarkets!