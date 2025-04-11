A series of urban walks this month explore Cypriot towns and people’s stories. Organised by People of Cyprus in collaboration with the European programme cohesion4eu, three walks remain on the agenda. Up next is Paphos on April 12, Ammochostos on April 13 and Nicosia on April 26.

The free walks, taking place in Greek, aim to map out cities’ stories, walk in the footsteps of urban heritage, and see how the EU’s Cohesion Policy has contributed to the revitalisation of spaces that reflect local identity.

“There are places in our cities where time seems to stand still,” say organisers, “narrow alleys with faded colours, shadows of old shops, stones that carry memories. Yet alongside these memories, something new is breathing – old neighbourhoods rediscovering their rhythm, buildings coming back to life, historic centres undergoing transformation. Guided by memory and with an eye on the future, the walks Cities in Transition: European Traces in Urban Heritage invite us to reintroduce ourselves to our towns – not only as they once were, but as they are becoming.”

Cities in Transition: European Traces in Urban Heritage

Free guided city walks. Paphos. April 12. Ammochostos. April 13. Nicosia. April 26. 10.30am-12pm. In Greek. Free. Registrations needed. [email protected].Tel: 22580227. https://www.facebook.com/peopleofcyprusofficial