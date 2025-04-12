A 27-year-old man was arrested on Saturday morning for driving at an alarming speed of 177 km/h, nearly double the legal limit of 100 km/h, on the Limassol-Larnaca motorway near the village of Ayios Nikolaos.

The incident took place at approximately 8.15am when officers from the road safety unit of the police intercepted the speeding vehicle. The driver was immediately arrested for a traffic offence. After being processed, the man was released and will appear before the court at a later date.

The Kofinou police station is continuing its investigation into the matter.