The Cyprus federation of environmental organisations (Opok) has expressed its disappointment with the forestry department’s handling of the Akamas kiosks issue, accusing the department of ignoring institutional violations. In a statement, Opok raised concerns over the continued disregard for legal breaches in the area, despite recent efforts to address the situation.

Following mounting pressure, the cafeterias installed within the Akamas national forest park were removed. Opok viewed this as a partial victory for the protection of the region. However, the group remains deeply concerned, pointing out that the forestry department still fails to acknowledge the legal violations of binding regulations.

Opok highlighted specific breaches related to the special ecological assessment report and provisions outlined in the strategic environmental impact study for the Akamas sustainable development plan. The environmental group also referenced violations of special conditions attached to the phase A road improvement project in the area.

The federation argued that these documents serve as crucial tools for nature protection and environmental legality. Yet, they remain largely unexplored and have been effectively accepted by the responsible authorities. Opok criticised the forestry department for choosing to disregard both its legal responsibilities and the very essence of sustainability and the protection of Akamas’ unique natural heritage.

This ongoing issue underscores a growing frustration over the management of one of Cyprus’ most treasured natural sites. Opok is calling for greater accountability and a stronger commitment to preserving the environment.