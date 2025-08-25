Limassol police arrested a 17-year-old boy on Saturday as part of an investigation into drug possession and trafficking, as well as money laundering.

According to the police, officers discovered two nylon bags containing approximately 105 grammes of cannabis in a parking lot in Limassol on Saturday afternoon.

Subsequent investigations pointed to the involvement of the 17-year-old, who was located nearby and taken into custody. Police said a sum of money was also found and seized.

The teenager was arrested on the basis of a court warrant and is expected to appear before the Limassol district court today for a remand order.