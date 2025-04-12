Two men were arrested in Limassol on Friday during a targeted police operation aimed at disrupting drug trafficking in the area.

The operation, led by the Limassol Drug Squad in collaboration with the city’s Rapid Response Unit, resulted in the discovery of cannabis and cocaine in the possession of the suspects.

According to an official police statement, officers moved into a specific area of Limassol after receiving intelligence on an expected drug deal. There, they spotted a 28-year-old man who attempted to flee upon noticing the police.

During the brief chase, the suspect dropped a paper cup on the ground. Police caught him moments later. Inside the cup, officers found a small bag containing approximately seven grams of cannabis.

Next to the cup, police also discovered a precision scale bearing traces of both cocaine and cannabis. Alongside the scale were two more bags. one containing roughly 13 grams of cocaine and another with about 12 grams of cannabis.

The 28-year-old was immediately arrested for a flagrant offence. Officers also found €450 in cash in his possession, which they suspect to be proceeds from drug activity.

In the same operation, a 36-year-old man was also stopped and found to be carrying a small quantity of cannabis. He was arrested on the spot.

The younger suspect was later released after being formally charged in writing. The older man was also released, pending the results of forensic testing on the substances.

The Limassol Drug Squad is continuing its investigation into the case.