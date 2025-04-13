Cyprus woke up to an unusual site for the middle of April: fresh snowfall on the Troodos mountains.

The height of the snow at 8am had reached 8cm at the Jubilee hotel, while at Chionistra it was 15cm.

Meanwhile a yellow weather warning was issued by the met office from 10am to 6pm for storms, with both heavy rain and hail expected.

In addition, the police have closed the roads leading to Troodos from Karvouna, Prodromos and Platres for all drivers except those with snow chains.

Rains are due to move in from the western half of the island, at some point covering all areas.

The rainfall in isolated areas is expected reach between 45 and 55mm per hour, with problems on certain roads expected to follow.

Temperatures are set to rise to 15C inland, 17C on the coasts and 2C on the mountains.

The sun will come back out on Monday with temperatures gradually rising until Wednesday when they are set to reach the average for the time of year.