Several electrical parts used in solar energy systems have been taken off the market in Cyprus because they may be unsafe, the department of electromechanical services announced on Monday.

According to the announcement, some miniature circuit breakers (MCBs) do not meet European safety rules. These parts are used in solar panels and energy storage systems. Some of the MCBs could cause fires or electric shocks. Others were removed because they did not have the correct safety documents.

One of the removed products is the TESLA EKM1-63DC, sold by A.L. Engineering Tech Services Ltd. It does not meet EU safety standards and does not have the required certificate. Another unsafe product is the CMG GYM9-DC, from Stavros Constantinou Electrical Contractors Ltd. It failed safety tests and may catch fire if too much electricity passes through it.

A third product, SUNTREE SL7N-63, sold by DIMCO Ltd, failed electric shock safety tests. Other removed brands include ETEK, Iskra, EBASEE, and GENROON. Most were found to be risky or not properly tested. All are used in solar energy systems.

Even though the risk is low, the department advises people to stop using these products and return them to the shop where they bought them. Licensed electricians are told not to install these products.

Customers who bought any of these items have the right to ask for a free repair or a new product. If that’s not possible, they can cancel the sale and get their money back. These rights last for two years from the date of purchase.

If a seller refuses to help, customers should make a complaint through the consumer protection website on https://consumer.gov.cy/gr/. The department asks anyone who sees these products still for sale to report it, and says people can contact them for more information.