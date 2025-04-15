President Nikos Christodoulides confirmed on Tuesday he will meet Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar on May 5 and expressed hope for progress on appointing a new UN envoy to support future negotiations.

Asked by reporters about the long-awaited announcement from the United Nations, President Christodoulides said official statements were still pending. However, he explained that the UN was in the final stages of handling the bureaucratic work required for the envoy’s appointment.

He added that the Turkish Cypriot side had responded positively to proposed dates, leading to the agreement for the upcoming meeting in early May.

“I look forward to the meeting, and also to the official announcement from the United Nations and the envoy’s arrival in Cyprus,” the president said.

He stressed that the republic is fully prepared to welcome the UN secretary-general’s personal envoy and begin meaningful discussions.

“This will allow us to be ready ahead of the wider conference planned by the secretary-general for the end of July,” he said.