Driven by contribution, XM employees are actively demonstrating that corporate social responsibility is not limited to strategic plans, but is built through participation, empathy and solidarity.

At XM, the CSR culture starts from within – from the people themselves. Voluntary and enthusiastic, they are always actively involved in a series of social and environmental actions that have left a positive footprint.

The XM CSR Club, consisting of employees from all departments in Cyprus and Greece, operates with passion and consistency, designing and implementing actions that leave a footprint inside and outside the company.

Some of the most distinctive actions of the XM CSR Club include:

Supporting stray animal shelters through food collection and volunteering, tree planting with more than 500 trees already planted, enhancing the greenery of our cities, participation in awareness and sensitisation activities on neurodiversity and autism acceptance, as well as interactive campaigns on health and wellness issues such as breast and prostate cancer.

In addition, voluntary blood donations and the collection of basic necessities are organised to support socially vulnerable groups and those affected by natural disasters such as fires or floods.

XM CSR Club members actively participate in charity races, cook or volunteer for a good cause, while in-house seminars are held for all employees to promote good practices around wellness, health, ESG and well-being. Active employee participation is the strongest signal that responsibility to society is an option.

As a group of companies with a strong presence in the international market in the field of online investment services for more than 15 years, XM is headquartered in Cyprus, with offices in Nicosia and Limassol. XM’s presence in Cyprus significantly supports both the Cypriot economy and Cypriot society by reinvesting in it.

In Cyprus, XM implements an extensive Corporate Social Responsibility program, investing in the country’s prosperity as well as in key areas such as education, health and environmental protection.

About XM:

XM, an international group of companies, a world-renowned and multi-licensed provider of online investment services, recognises the importance of making a social contribution to a better world with equal rights for all. As such, it has created a dynamic corporate social responsibility program, with one of its key pillars being that of education and skills development.

To learn more about XM Group’s activities, you can follow its respective social media pages (Facebook: XM Culture, Instagram: @xmculture).