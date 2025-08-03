A man was arrested in the early hours of Sunday morning after overturning a car in a field in Paphos, after which an alcotest showed he had been drinking.

The incident happened at around 1am when the 41-year-old was driving in the village of Mandria in Paphos, when under circumstances still being investigated he ended up in the field.

He was injured and taken by ambulance to Paphos general hospital.

Police officers who went to the hospital gave the man an alcotest which showed 124µg while the limit is 22.

They also discovered the man was driving without a licence, and therefore no insurance.

He was charged in writing before being called to court.