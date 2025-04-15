A gun and more than 350 firecrackers were discovered during a police search in a Nicosia home on Holy Monday. Officers carried out the raid as part of an ongoing investigation.

One individual was arrested at the scene to assist with inquiries, police confirmed. The firearm is expected to undergo ballistics and forensic testing to determine whether it has been used in any past criminal activity.

Investigators also seized a large quantity of firecrackers, raising concerns about their intended use, especially ahead of upcoming public holidays. The investigation is still at a very early stage, with authorities examining all possible links to other cases.

Police have not released further details about the suspect or the exact location of the raid, citing the sensitivity of the case.