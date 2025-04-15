Limassol’s city council has approved three large-scale projects aimed at transforming the urban environment and improving public spaces. Mayor Yiannis Armeftis highlighted that these projects reflect the city’s vision of creating an inclusive, accessible and green environment for all residents.

The initiatives focus on three key areas: the redevelopment of Anexartisia street, the creation of two green corridors and the establishment of 25 new parks across the city.

These projects, according to a statement from the municipality, aim to enhance the quality of life for Limassol’s residents.

“We have prioritised the beautification of our city, focusing on cleanliness, road and pavement repairs and engaging with the public,” mayor Armeftis said.

“Now it’s time to advance the first major projects. The council’s decision to move forward with these is a crucial step, but it will require continued commitment and determination to bring them to fruition.”

The Anexartisia street redevelopment will feature wider pavements, rest areas, reduced vehicle traffic, more greenery, shaded areas and modern lighting. The goal, Armeftis said, is to “reintegrate the street into daily life not just as a commercial hub, but also as a space for public gatherings, walking and cultural activities.”

The two proposed green corridors, spanning 20 kilometres, will offer bike lanes, walking paths and fitness routes, linking various neighbourhoods across Limassol. They will also include 10,000 new trees, green spaces, rest areas and public facilities.

The 25 new parks planned for neighbourhoods will include playgrounds, shaded areas, sports facilities and cultural spaces.

“This is an investment in public spaces, ensuring that every resident has access to a park or green area within walking distance of their home,” the municipality’s statement explained.

“These spaces will become hubs for recreation, socialising, and well-being.”