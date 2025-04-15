A 40-year-old man has been arrested after disrupting a church service in Paphos on the evening of Holy Monday. The incident took place around 8pm at the church of Agia Paraskevi in Yeroskipou, where worshippers had gathered for a religious service.

According to police, the man entered the church shouting and acting aggressively, causing alarm among those present. Officers were called to the scene and found the man outside the church. When they asked for his identification, he reportedly assaulted them.

Police arrested the man on the spot for the self-inflicted offence of assaulting a police officer. He was later identified as a 40-year-old resident of Paphos. A search of his belongings revealed a firecracker and a small quantity of drugs, which were seized.

The man remains in custody to assist with ongoing investigations. The case is being handled by the Paphos minor offences bureau.