Police stepped up their patrols overnight and into the early hours of Holy Tuesday, carrying out 235 targeted checks on premises and open spaces in a coordinated effort to tackle juvenile delinquency ahead of the Easter holidays.

The operation forms part of a nationwide strategy to prevent youth-related disturbances during the festive period, which traditionally sees a spike in such activity.

According to an official police statement, officers also checked 125 individuals during the night patrols. While no serious incidents were reported, police officers responded to a number of small fires that broke out in open areas.

The forces on duty engaged directly with young people, offering guidance and issuing recommendations in an effort to deter risky or unlawful behaviour. Police say the checks will continue throughout the Easter season, with a focus on public safety and community reassurance.