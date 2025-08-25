Larnaca police have launched an investigation after banners including “discriminatory language” were raised by Apoel fans before the start of the match between their team with Freedom24 Krasava ENY Digeni Ypsonas at the Famagusta stadium on Sunday.

According to the police, a banner containing discriminative language was held in the stands of where Apoel fans were seated.

The police said that the investigation concerns a case of the use of racist or discriminatory slogans or symbols in violation of the prevention of violence in sports venues law of 2008, the police said.