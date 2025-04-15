Over 70 tattoo and piercing artists from across Cyprus participated in a health ministry training programme focusing on sterilising instruments, organising the workspace and preventing the spread of infectious diseases.

The training sessions took place in Skarinou, at the environmental training centre, and participants were awarded certificates to accompany applications to the state for registering in their sector.

The health ministry said on Tuesday that the training programme included lectures from health professionals on disinfection, sterilization and antisepsis, organising a tattoo and body piercing studio, HIV infection, viral hepatitis B and C, skin and soft tissue infections, anatomy and skin diseases, restrictions to the use of chemicals in tattoo ink and special provisions, basic cardiopulmonary resuscitation, automated external defibrillator and first aid.