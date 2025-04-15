The Paphos District Court on Tuesday issued a seven-day remand order against a minor in connection with an ongoing investigation into a suspected arson attack on a car.
According to Paphos police assistant operations director, Michalis Nikolaou, the youth was arrested on Monday by police officers under a court-issued warrant. The arrest followed an early-morning car fire reported the same day in the Paphos district.
Investigations led to evidence implicating the minor, resulting in the issuing of an arrest warrant.
