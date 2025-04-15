Two teenagers were arrested on Tuesday over fires which broke out in five bins near a middle school in Larnaca.

The fire started in the early hours of Sunday morning, and the police went to the area upon being notified.

At the same time, the police were notified that an alarm had gone off at a nearby primary school, with investigations of the site finding that a classroom door had been damaged by what appeared to have been an improvised incendiary device thrown with a firecracker.

Further investigation led to evidence against the two teenagers, aged 18 years old and 17 years old, who were arrested on Tuesday.

It is expected that they will appear in court on Wednesday.