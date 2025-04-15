Cyprus is set for a stretch of sunny weather, with temperatures expected to rise well above seasonal averages by the end of the week.

Weak high pressure is taking hold across the island, bringing mostly clear skies today and in the days ahead. According to the Meteorological Service, winds will blow from the southwest to northwest, light to moderate at 3 to 4 Beaufort. At times, particularly in sheltered inland areas, winds may reach strong levels at 5 Beaufort. The sea will remain slightly rough throughout the day.

Temperatures this afternoon are expected to climb to around 24C in the interior, south, and east coasts. Elsewhere along the coast, the mercury will reach about 22C, while the higher mountains will remain much cooler at just 14C.

Clear skies are forecast to continue into the evening. Winds will gradually shift to a northwesterly or northeasterly direction, with southeastern breezes along the northern coast. Wind strength will ease to light at around 3 Beaufort. The sea will calm slightly, ranging from calm to a little rough. Overnight, temperatures will drop to 10C inland, 13°C along the coast, and just 6C in mountainous areas.

The outlook for Wednesday through Friday remains bright. Skies will stay mostly clear, though a light layer of atmospheric dust is likely to appear on Friday. Forecasters say temperatures will steadily rise over the coming days, climbing above the usual figures for this time of year.