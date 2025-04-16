A 57-year-old man has died after a horrific crash involving a British driver in Oroklini, Larnaca, police have confirmed.

The collision occurred at around 10.20pm last night on Christos Auxentiou Avenue. A 46-year-old UK national, driving with his wife in the car, veered into the opposite lane and smashed into an oncoming motorbike.

The motorcyclist, Petros Christodoulou, a former Larnaca resident, suffered fatal injuries. It remains unclear whether he was wearing a helmet during the crash.

Emergency services rushed him to Larnaca general hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead.

The British driver was tested for alcohol and drugs at the scene, both results were negative. However, he was later arrested under a warrant issued by Larnaca traffic police, who continued to investigate the circumstances of the crash.

Authorities are appealing for witnesses as they piece together how the collision happened.