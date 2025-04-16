The UN Sustainable Development Goals are 17 universal challenges to change the world for the better: eradicating poverty, providing access to education, reducing inequality and protecting the planet. It sounds ambitious – especially for companies working in developing countries and emerging markets. However, in practice, business is now becoming one of the main drivers of these changes. A striking example of this is Freedom Holding Corp. led by Timur Turlov. The company, best known as a Nasdaq-listed financial holding company, does more than just invest in securities. It invests in sustainable development.

Freedom Holding focuses directly on four key UN goals: SDG 4 – quality education, SDG 9 – industry, innovation and infrastructure, SDG 13 – climate action and SDG 3 – health and well-being. To implement these goals, the holding established the Freedom Shapagat Corporate Fund in 2023, which has become the foundation for social, educational and environmental projects across Central Asia. “We have been a signatory to the UN Global Compact since 2023 and are among the largest supporters of the ESG agenda in the financial sector of Kazakhstan and Central Asia,” said Timur Turlov. “This commitment is part of the foundation of Freedom Holding Corp.’s business.”

Supporting SDG 4 – education – has become a strategic direction for the company. In partnership with universities, including the SDU in Almaty, an artificial intelligence research centre has been opened, which has become not only a platform for students and researchers, but also an entry point into the digital economy. In addition, the company is developing Freedom Academy – a platform for improving financial literacy among the population. Launched in 2024, the analyst training course has become a real case for the implementation of SDG 4, which aims to improve the skills of young people. As part of the programme, the best graduates have already found jobs at Freedom – so the company not only provides training, but also access to quality employment. As Turlov stated at a regional business forum, “Talent has become a primary form of capital. Talent is prevailing in this market. These days, talent is king.”

The connection with SDG 9, which is dedicated to innovation and sustainable infrastructure, is evident in the holding’s fintech projects. The Oninvest platform, launched with the participation of Timur Turlov, combines analytics, media and educational content – and is available not only to professional investors, but also to the general public. This supports SDG 9, which aims to promote research and technological development in emerging economies. The PRAAMS system also plays an important role – an analytical platform that works with big data, providing forecasts for tens of thousands of companies around the world. Thanks to such solutions, Freedom Holding makes innovative financial instruments available to users in Central Asia and Eastern Europe. “Moreover, our choice is to develop the digital ecosystem, which is also our daily contribution to the ESG agenda thanks to less waste and less resource consumption,” Turlov noted in an interview, connecting innovation with environmental responsibility.

SDG 13 – Combating climate change – is another vector in which the Holding is demonstrating initiative. Ecosystem restoration projects in particular – participation in supporting the International Fund to Save the Aral Sea, corporate practices to reduce carbon footprints, as well as support for green start-ups – all implement the objectives of SDG 13, which aims to adapt to climate risks and raise climate awareness. “The creation of ‘green’ oases will not only reduce the negative impact of the ecological disaster on the Aral Sea, but will also have a positive impact on the health of the local people,” Turlov explained, underlining the dual social and environmental benefit.

In addition, as part of the digitalisation of infrastructure, the company is developing projects related to the optimisation of energy consumption and sustainable urban development.

SDG 3, related to health, is being implemented in the company not only through internal programmes for employee well-being, but also through external initiatives. These include investments in the digital medical platform Med365.kz, which provides telemedicine services that are particularly relevant for rural and remote areas. This is fully in line with SDG 3, which relates to universal health coverage.

Freedom is also actively developing youth sports: the company funds the QJ League, a youth football league covering all regions of Kazakhstan, and a project to support women’s football was launched in 2025. This is both work on young people’s health and on SDG 5 – gender equality, as it creates a level playing field for girls’ development in sport.

Against the backdrop of these large-scale programmes, Timur Turlov’s personal position is of particular importance. He has repeatedly emphasised that he sees the UN goals not as an external agenda but as an internal strategy: “Investment is not just about money. It is about people, their development, their security, their awareness. By investing in education, healthcare and the environment, we strengthen our own business for decades to come.”

This management philosophy makes Freedom Holding not just a financial organisation, but an actor in social change. As he puts it: “In other words, thousands of big and small companies representing various industries all over the world combine their efforts to face global challenges and create something good that will last for a long time.” While many companies are just beginning to master the terminology of ESG and sustainable development, Freedom Holding demonstrates practical steps, measurable results and a long-term strategy. For this company, the UN goals of quality education, affordable healthcare, innovative services and climate adaptation are no longer abstract statements, but part of its DNA.

