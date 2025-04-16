Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was named one of TIME’s 100 most influential people of 2025.

The Super Bowl LIX MVP guided the Eagles to a lopsided 40-22 win against the Kansas City Chiefs on Feb. 9.

Baseball Hall of Famer Derek Jeter, a five-time World Series champion with the New York Yankees, wrote the introductory piece on Hurts for the publication.

“We connected shortly after (the Super Bowl), and the only thing he asked about was insight on going back and winning again,” Jeter wrote. “Sometimes people win, then exhale. Jalen is not exhaling. He’s embracing the next challenge. Win or lose, Jalen’s resilience and determination offer all of us something to admire.”

Hurts, 26, whose Eagles lost a heartbreaker to Kansas City in Super Bowl LVII, threw for 221 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 72 yards and a score in February’s rematch in New Orleans.

The NFL MVP runner-up in 2022, Hurts has compiled a 46-20 record as a starter in the regular season with 140 total touchdowns (85 passing, 55 rushing TDs) in 77 games.