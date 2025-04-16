A 55-year-old man was arrested in the Larnaca district for the illegal possession of undeclared animal products, police said on Wednesday.

According to the statement, Larnaca police stopped a car driven by the suspect at around 5.30pm on Tuesday.

During the inspection, officers found 64 kilogrammes of chicken meat in the vehicle. The man allegedly admitted to purchasing the meat without paying the required customs duties.

He was taken into custody, and the seized goods were handed over to the Customs Department for further action, the statement added.