Speaking at ‘Stavros Stylianides’ army camp in Kornos, Nicosia, where he wished conscripts and officers a ‘Happy Easter’, President Nikos Christodoulides said the National Guard was now “stronger than ever”.

“The Republic of Cyprus, a member state under Turkish occupation, a member state of the European Union, a state in the broader region, a region with particular geostrategic importance, has an obligation – and this is what we are doing – to continuously strengthen its deterrent power,” he added.

Christodoulides said a cabinet decision was taken earlier on Wednesday, which approved the procedure to hire new contract soldiers with better terms of employment.

Furthermore, Cyprus will be sending the first Cypriot to train at the US Naval Academy in September, he said.

The president said military equipment was also being enhanced, however he did not wish to go into details. “It is something that is a priority for our government,” he added.

Christodoulides said that Cyprus was also part of the European Union’s efforts to strengthen its defence.

Last month, Defence Minister Vasilis Palmas said there were quite a few vacant positions for contract soldiers.

The last call was in December 2023, when 200 people expressed an interest and 100 were hired.

Palmas said many contract soldiers left for other jobs due to low salaries and thus the government did not advertise the vacancies, but increased remuneration packages which had remained unchanged since 2016.

The defence minister said there was an outflow of about 200 employees per year and the government hoped the upgrading would attract staff to stay on.

The upgrade includes allowances ranging from €100 to €200, depending on the work they are called on to do, which in some cases is demining.

Salary scales have also been increased and retirement has been set at 57 years of age, to make the positions more attractive.

