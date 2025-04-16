Fresh, simple and satisfying fare

To call the Rio Bravo Saloon a Limassol staple would be an injustice. Although it first opened in 1998, it feels like it has been around for much longer, considering how strongly it has been embraced by locals. And my last visit seemed to indicate that its status as a culinary mainstay on the local scene has been passed down to younger generations.

We visited Rio Bravo on a dusty Tuesday evening, with the weather alternating between muggy and stifling to cold and blustery. I had assumed that we would be walking into a mostly empty restaurant, rendering our reservation rather pointless. Instead, it proved vital. Within half an hour of our arrival, the entire outside area was full, including a number of young people, while the inside was also quite busy. I’d image that a Friday or Saturday evening would be even more lively.

It’s easy to see what keeps bringing people back. Rio Bravo ticks several boxes. It’s fun and casual; the food is good; and, most importantly, the prices are very competitive. In terms of atmosphere, the saloon moniker is fitting. There’s wood everywhere, and the place is drenched in Americana. There’s country music playing through the speaker and there are numerous televisions playing sports.

In addition, our waiter on the evening was helpful and jovial, particularly in terms of accommodating fasting period-related questions and requests. He made sure to inform us which types of tortillas contained dairy and removed any other ingredients to make sure vegetarian options turned into fully vegan ones. He was also honest enough to tell us when the order got too big for two people!

On to the food. We ordered a variety of items, some of which we shared. In terms of fasting options, there was a plate of fries (thin, well-cooked, with some of the skin on), a vegetarian taco (cheese and sour cream removed), as well as empanadas con hongos (deep-fried turnovers with mushrooms, served with tomato salsa on the side).

The empanadas offered a lovely balance, combining the savoury richness of the mushroom filling with a slightly sweet, crunchy pastry that paired nicely with the fresh tomato salsa. The taco was also enjoyable, with the caramelised onions adding a deep savouriness that complemented the crisp iceberg lettuce and creamy guacamole. That said, it was just a touch on the oily side, which slightly took away from the otherwise vibrant combination of flavours.

Other items included a beef burrito and a chicken quesadilla. Again, the overall experience was very pleasant, although there were a couple of aspects worth noting. The beef burrito, although generous in portion, leaned a little bit on the greasy side, which slightly overshadowed its otherwise hearty flavours. The food, in general, is fresh, simple and satisfying, and clearly made with care. However, it slants more towards straightforward comfort rather than elevated or inventive cuisine. Those seeking a more gourmet or adventurous dining experience might find it a touch understated, but for diners after something honest and unfussy, it certainly delivers.

VITAL STATISTICS

SPECIALTY Tex Mex

WHERE Rio Bravo Saloon, Ariadnis 5, Mouttagiaka, Limassol

WHEN Tuesday-Friday 3:30pm-2am, Saturday 1pm-2am, Sunday 12:30pm-2am

HOW MUCH €7 for a burrito, €9 for chicken quesadillas, €3.5 for a taco

CONTACT: 95 699899