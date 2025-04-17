Four companies and three individuals were fined a combined total of €20,250 over the death of a worker who fell 13 metres on a construction site following a Limassol district court ruling on Thursday.

A company by the name of “G&N Ioannou machine works Ltd” was issued the largest fine – €10,000 – as it had constructed the “metal structure” from which the man fell.

The court found that the company had “failed to use safety belts with safety straps of sufficient strength with an anti-fall mechanism or an energy absorption device”, and that it was this which directly led to the man falling 13 metres to his death.

It also found that there was “a failure to determine the preventative and protective measures which should have been taken, based on the written assessment of the risks which were present during the work, and especially the risks related to work at a height”.

Additionally, the court said, there was a “failure to ensure the timely adjustment of the health and safety plan so that this plan would include the working method, and the technical measures required based on the risk assessment”.

Meanwhile, a company by the name of “Blodar Properties Ltd” was fined €2,000 for “failing to ensure the preparation of a health and safety plan before the start of operations on the construction site” as well as the company’s failure to appoint a health and safety coordinator during the preparation of the project.

A company by the name of “AA Papaellinas Emporiki Ltd” was fined €1,000 for the same reason, as was a company by the name of “Jumbo Trading Ltd”.

In addition, three individuals were sentenced to fines of €4,500, €1,000, and €750 for violations of health and safety regulations which caused the man’s death “and endangered others”.