Fire fighters in Paphos freed a person on Thursday who had been trapped in a vehicle after an accident.

Fire department spokesman Andreas Kettis said on X that a call was received 16 minutes after midnight on Thursday that a person had been trapped in a car on Athinon avenue in Paphos.

The car appears to have swerved off the road, hit and broke an electricity pylon and overturned on the roadside.

Fire fighters managed to release the person, who was then taken by ambulance to Paphos general hospital, Kettis said.