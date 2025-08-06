Traffic from the UK accounts for 46 per cent at Paphos, 19 per cent at Larnaca

Cyprus airports reached an all-time record in July, with a total of 1,653,880 passengers passing through Larnaca and Paphos airports, surpassing even last year’s August peak, according to Hermes Airports.

In a post shared on the company’s official LinkedIn page, Hermes Airports stated that “July 2025 was officially the busiest month in the history of Cyprus airports,” surpassing all previous records.

The company pointed out that this performance overtook not only July 2024, but also the figures recorded in August last year, which had until now been the most active month on record.

Passenger traffic for the first seven months of 2025 also showed a strong upward trend.

Hermes reported that “from January to July 2025, we’ve already welcomed 7.3 million passengers,” reflecting a remarkable 11.4 per cent increase compared to the same period in 2024.

As shown in the company’s uploaded picture, Larnaca airport handled 1,201,023 passengers in July, marking a 13.5 per cent increase over July last year.

Meanwhile, Paphos airport received 452,857 passengers, representing a more modest 3.2 per cent year-on-year rise.

The United Kingdom remained the leading market for both airports. At Larnaca, the top five source markets were the UK (19 per cent), Greece (14 per cent), Israel (12 per cent), Poland (7 per cent) and Germany (5 per cent).

At Paphos, the UK accounted for a dominant 46 per cent, followed by Greece (12 per cent), Israel (9 per cent), Poland (8 per cent) and Germany (4 per cent).

Hermes Airports said that increased traffic from Israel, the United Kingdom, Poland, Greece, Armenia and Germany accounted for 70 per cent of the overall passenger growth recorded this year.

It also pointed to the strong performance of 40 out of 58 airlines operating in Cyprus, adding that “noteworthy growth was recorded by Wizz Air, Aegean, Cyprus Airways, TUI Group, LOT and Air Haifa, which have driven 60 per cent of the market’s expansion.”

Additionally, it mentioned that five new airlines launched operations in Cyprus during the first seven months of the year, alongside six new routes.

“This milestone reflects not only the ever-growing appeal of Cyprus as a destination, but also the dedication of all our partners, airlines, and airport teams who work tirelessly to ensure smooth and pleasant journeys for millions of travelers,” Hermes Airports concluded.