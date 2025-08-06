A 22-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday night in connection with the reported theft of a beachgoer’s bag at Finikoudes beach in Larnaca, police said on Wednesday.

The incident was reported around 9pm on Tuesday night by a 21-year-old local resident.

He told officers that his bag had been stolen while he was swimming in the sea, roughly 30 minutes before he made the report.

According to his statement, a group of five people approached the spot where he had left his belongings and allegedly took his bag, which contained his mobile phone and an unspecified amount of cash.

Following the complaint, the police launched an investigation and soon identified a suspect.

Based on witness testimony, officers obtained a court warrant and arrested the 22-year-old, who is now in custody as inquiries continue.

Police reminded the public to remain cautious, particularly during the summer months when beach thefts tend to increase. Patrols are stepped up in coastal areas, mountain resorts and picnic sites during the holiday period, but public cooperation is also key to preventing crime, police said.

Beachgoers should carry only the money needed, avoid bringing valuables such as jewellery, watches or expensive phones to the beach, and not leave personal items unattended.

“Your belongings should always remain in your line of sight,” police said.

Police also urged people to stay alert and report any suspicious persons or vehicles to the nearest police station or by calling the citizens’ communication line at 1460.