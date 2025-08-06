A dinner for senior administration officials at Vice President JD Vance’s residence to discuss topics including the Trump administration’s handling of the Jeffrey Epstein case has been cancelled after news of it leaked, a source familiar with the matter said.

A spokesman for Vance said the dinner, first reported by CNN, had not been planned.

“There was never a supposed meeting scheduled at the Vice President’s residence to discuss Epstein strategy,” said Vance spokesman William Martin.

The Trump administration has struggled for weeks to mitigate the political fallout from the Epstein investigation, amid public pressure for more transparency over its handling of files related to the convicted sex offender’s case.

President Donald Trump had promised to make public files related to the disgraced financier’s case if re-elected. In July, however, the Justice Department said a previously touted Epstein client list did not exist, angering Trump’s supporters, who have called for additional details to be released.